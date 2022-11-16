Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.