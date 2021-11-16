Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Mason City, IA
