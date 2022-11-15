 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 24 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

