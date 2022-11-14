Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Mason City, IA
