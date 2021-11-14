 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

