Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 21 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.