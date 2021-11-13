It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 …
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Today's weat…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. A 25-degree low is forec…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.