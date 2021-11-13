 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

