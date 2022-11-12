 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News