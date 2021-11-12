 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News