Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.