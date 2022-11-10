Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Mason City, IA
