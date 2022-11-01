Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Mason City, IA
