Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Mason …
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Rain is ex…
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Today's…
For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Mason…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.