Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.