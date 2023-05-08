Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mason City. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.