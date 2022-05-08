Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.