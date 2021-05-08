Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.