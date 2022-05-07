Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Mason City, IA
