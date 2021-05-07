 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

