Today's temperature in Mason City will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2023 in Mason City, IA
