Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As of April 20, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported more than half of the state was abnormally dry or in a moderate or severe drought.
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Strong…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of thundersto…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …