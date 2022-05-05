Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Mason City, IA
