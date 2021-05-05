Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.