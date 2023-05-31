Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.