Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.