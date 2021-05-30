 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

