Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.