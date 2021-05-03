Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 12:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Mason City, IA
