Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

