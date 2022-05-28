Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Mason City, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Mason City, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.