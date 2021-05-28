Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.