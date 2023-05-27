Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
MN Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 23, 2023
MN Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 25, 2023
WI Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 24, 2023
NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Wednesday, May 24, 2023
WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 24, 2023