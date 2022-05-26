Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
