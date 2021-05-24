Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain a…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Don't …
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Don't g…
Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degre…