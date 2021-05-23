Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.