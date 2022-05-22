Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Mason City, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 22, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

