Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.