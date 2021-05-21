Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degree…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's fore…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain a…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Don't g…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in M…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degre…
For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mason City. It loo…
Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesda…