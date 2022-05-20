Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from THU 9:02 PM CDT until FRI 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.