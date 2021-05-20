Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degree…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's fore…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% c…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain a…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degre…
Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Don't g…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in M…
Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesda…
For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain show…