Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.