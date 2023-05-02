Mason City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Mason City, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Mason City, IA
