Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.