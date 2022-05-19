The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Mason City, IA
