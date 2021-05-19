 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

