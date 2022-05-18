Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mason City. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Small chance of rain during the day today, but a much better chance expected tonight. See when rain is most likely and who has a chance of seeing severe storms in our updated forecast.
The record breaking heat continues today, but a cold front will begin to push into Iowa this evening. Showers and storms look likely with the front and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Warming up across Iowa Monday, but with a cold front arriving Tuesday, cooler temps are expected along with showers and storms. A few may see damaging wind and hail. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in and around the Quad Cities Friday. Rain chance lingers through the weekend in Iowa
Dry in far western Iowa today, but severe weather possible in far eastern Iowa. Rain and cooler temperatures for everyone this weekend. Get all the details in our latest weather forecast.
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degre…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Watch now: Record breaking heat expected Wednesday and Thursday. Severe storms possible in western Iowa
The heat and humidity will be the main story to the east, but the stormy weather is the big story for the western half of the state today and tomorrow. Here's the latest on what to expect both days.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mason City. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Breezy condi…