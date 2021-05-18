Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.