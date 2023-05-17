Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Mason City, IA
