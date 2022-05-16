Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mason City area. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.