The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mason City community. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Mason City, IA
