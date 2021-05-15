 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

