Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.