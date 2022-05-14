Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The record breaking heat continues today, but a cold front will begin to push into Iowa this evening. Showers and storms look likely with the front and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Watch now: Record breaking heat expected Wednesday and Thursday. Severe storms possible in western Iowa
The heat and humidity will be the main story to the east, but the stormy weather is the big story for the western half of the state today and tomorrow. Here's the latest on what to expect both days.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in and around the Quad Cities Friday. Rain chance lingers through the weekend in Iowa
Dry in far western Iowa today, but severe weather possible in far eastern Iowa. Rain and cooler temperatures for everyone this weekend. Get all the details in our latest weather forecast.
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mason City. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Peri…
Mason City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Mason City area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …